'Ready for sacrifice': Sharad Yadav says no position holds importance when fight is over issues

Amid indications of an early decision on his disqualification from the membership of Rajya Sabha, senior JD(U leader Sharad Yadav, who has rebelled against party chief Nitish Kumar’s decision to align with NDA, said: “no post or position holds importance when the fight is over issues”.

Yadav, as well as another Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari, had on Wednesday appeared before Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venakaiah Naidu, who is hearing a petition filed by Leader of JD(U) in Rajya Sabha RCP Singh, seeking their disqualification from the party.

It is learnt that Yadav has been told that the Rajya Sabha is looking at the issue only with the perspective of 10th Schedule of the Constitution regarding his disqualification for acting against the party line and it is separate from the issue which is the real JD(U), a matter being contested by both Sharad Yadav and Nitish camp before Election Commission.

“Natural justice should be followed in the matter, though for me post and position does not hold significance when it comes to issues. When one fights on issues, one has to make all sorts of sacrifices and I am ready for it. If the sacrifice happens, so let be it. I had resigned from Lok Sabha twice,” Yadav told DNA.

"Yadav’s remarks come in the backdrop of indications that the Rajya Sabha Chairman could decide the disqualification matter soon without referring the matter to Parliament’s Ethics Committee this time.

Earlier on Tuesday evening Yadav had received a communication from Rajya Sabha office in which his request to allow a lawyer to appear on his behalf on the matter was rejected citing absence of any such precedent in past.

Yadav camp's argument is that the general practice in such matters has also been that such disputes regarding disqualification are referred to Ethics Committee of Parliament and if past precedents are to be followed, the committee route should not be bypassed.

Before this Yadav had sought eight weeks extension from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat last month to appear before it citing his engagements in assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh but he was given only eight days’ extension with a rider that no further extension will be given in the case.

The eighth-day timeline ended on November 8 and there are indications that Yadav may find it difficult to save his membership in Rajya Sabha.

Ansari, however, questioned the remit of Rajya Sabha Chairman in deciding the matter.

"Action regarding disqualification can be taken under 10th Schedule by Rajya Sabha Chairman only in case violation of whip of Parliamentary Party in the House. In other matters, it is for the party to take disciplinary action and in our matter, even this is still disputed as to which is the real party," he told DNA.