Re-poll in 38 polling booths tomorrow, 20 looted EVMs still missing

Repolling will be held in 38 polling booths across Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 13, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Tuesday. It also decided to go ahead with the counting schedule on April 15 for Srinagar seat.

The decision has come a day after the EC deferred the second phase of by polls in Anantnag parliamentary constituency to May 25 amid apprehensions of large-scale violence and low turnout.

"There are total 33 EVMS which are missing and damaged. Of the 20 missing EVMs, four were recovered in a badly damaged state and in parts. Thirteen EVMs have been damaged in the violence that erupted on Sunday. We have lodged FIRs in each case," Shantmanu, chief electoral officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir told DNA.

Official figures reveal that around 150 polling booths were affected by the violence on Sunday. However, after assessment, the authorities decided to hold re-poll in only 38 booths, all located in the Budgam district which saw large-scale violence on Sunday that left eight people dead and 117 other injured.

"Around 150 polling booths were affected. But the 38 booths were those where re-poll was necessary because the polling was cancelled on Sunday," said Shantmanu.

The state government has submitted a fresh proposal to the chief electoral officer for relocating some of the polling booths keeping in view the security threats. "We have received the proposal from the district administration which we are examining and will send it to the EC. If we will get the approval then we will relocate. Otherwise we are making preparations in the existing ones," said the CEO.

Massive security arrangements have been made to ensure incident-free polling on Thursday. Additional security forces are being deployed for maintaining law and order on the day of re-polling in Budgam district.

"Situation isn't conducive for polls in Anantnag but it's conducive for a re-poll in the areas worst affected by violence on the 9th. Logic??" tweeted Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, broad band internet services were restored after remaining suspended since Saturday night. Mobile internet services continue to remain blocked in the valley.

Life remained paralysed for second day on Tuesday following the hartal call given by the separatists to protest the death of eight civilians in the firing by security forces on Sunday.