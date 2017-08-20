Raymond man Vijaypat Singhania to be discharged soon

The condition of Raymond founder Vijaypat Singhania, who was hospitalised on Thursday evening after he complained of severe chest pain at a South Mumbai club, is now stable, doctors said.

According to Dr Hemant Thacker, consulting physician and cardio-metabolic specialist who is treating the textile tycoon at Breach Candy Hospital, the Padma Bhushan awardee is currently under observation at the facility's High Dependency Unit (HDU).

"His condition is stable now and improving. He did not suffer from any heart problem. He was admitted to the HDU because he fainted and is currently kept under observation," said Dr Thacker, adding that Singhania would be discharged from the hospital in a few days.

In March earlier this year, the retired businessman had undergone a coronary bypass surgery in London.

Singhania is fighting a legal battle with his son, Gautam Singhania, the chairman and managing director of Raymond Ltd, to keep from being homeless. He had moved the Bombay High Court against Gautam, seeking possession of a duplex flat in the 37-storey JK House in the upscale Breach Candy, alleging that his son was squeezing him out of an empire he himself built.