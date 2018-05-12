Rare show: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy translates L-G Kiran Bedi's speech

In an interesting turn of events, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy translated on Friday Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's speech in English into Tamil, much to the surprise of those gathered at the inaugural of the 53rd annual Kamban Vizha, a literary festival.

Despite their differences over various issues and bitter exchanges, Narayanasamy readily agreed to Bedi's request to translate her speech into Tamil at the event.

As soon as Bedi rose to speak, she asked the audience how many of them would be able to follow her speech in English. After turning down the offer of education minister R Kamalakannan to translate, Bedi expressed the wish that Narayanasamy translates her speech into Tamil.

Responding to her request, Narayanasamy said that he agrees to translate since everyone wanted him to do so. She, however, insisted that he should translate "only what I say". For that, he retorted that "I cannot guarantee". Then, she said, "I will give you another translator." But chief minister said he would try.

The scholars and people gathered in the auditorium erupted in laughter following the exchange between Lt Governor and CM in lighter vein in contrast to the frequent acrimonious word of war. Bedi, however, said she would trust him "for the next 10 minutes only". To this, Narayanasamy, replied, "I also trust you to a certain extent." When she thanked him for temporary friendship, the CM responded saying that he too would be friendly during that time. Bedi quickly added that the friendship should last eternally and began her speech.

Bedi also said she was glad Narayanasamy "possesses good knowledge of not only Tamil but English, Hindi and French also". She expressed happiness that he came forward to translate her speech. "This versatility of Narayanasamy is his strength," she said to thunderous applause from the audience.

Interestingly, both Narayanasamy and Bedi exchanged strong words on Thursday with former seeking the resignation of the latter on the moral grounds in the view of the centre approving two cabinet decisions of the Congress government overruling her stand. Bedi replied that she was on a 'mission' to make the UT prosperous and asked him to understand "one resigns from a job and not a mission."

