Rape-convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh getting VIP treatment in Rohtak jail, alleges ex-inmate

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the millionaire self-styled Godman serving 20-year sentence in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail, is leading a lavish lifestyle and getting VIP treatment, alleges an ex-inmate.

Rahul, who came out on bail recently, claims that nobody has seen the Dera Sacha Sauda and that authorities are extra benevolent on him.

Talking to news agency ANI, he said that “while rest of the prisoners can only meet visitors for 20 minutes, RamRahim's visitors are allowed to stay for 2 hours.”

He also claimed that nobody in the jail has seen Ram Rahim and that “don't think he does any jail work.”

There are a lot of restrictions now after #RamRahim was brought in, rest of the prisoners can't move freely. None of us have ever seen him, we are just told he is lodged here: Rahul,Rohtak jail prisoner out on bail pic.twitter.com/z3nv7abrt4 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

Talking about the situation in jail after Ram Rahim was moved in, Rahul says, “there are a lot of restrictions now, rest of the prisoners can't move freely.”

He reiterated that the reason why he feels that Ram Rahim is getting VIP treatment is the fact that 'none of us have ever seen him, we are just told he is lodged here.'

Haryana government has rejected the claims. Talking to reporters, Haryana Jail Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said, “He (Ram Rahim) isn't being given VIP treatment and is living like any other inmate.”

Explaining the reason why no other inmates have seen Gurmeet Ram Rahim is because, “there's a lot of distance between barracks, they can't even interact so he's saying just like that.”

The 'bling baba' who was convicted for raping two female followers by Panchkula's special court earlier in August, has been lodged in the Rohtak Jail ever since the sentencing.

The last reports on him suggested that due to security reasons, the jail authorities had changed his prisoner number. Qaidi number 8647 is understood to have started working as a gardener in the jail for which he is being paid a daily wage of Rs 40.