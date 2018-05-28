Ramzan 2018: With drums and chants, a Sikh man is waking up Muslim neighbours for Sehri and internet is loving it!

A video clip has gone viral in which an unidentified elderly Sikh man seems to have taken the responsibility of waking up his Muslim neighbours in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district for Sehri -- pre-dawn Ramzan meal.

The 21-second video clip, showing the man beating the drum to wake up his neighbours, is being widely shared on various social media platforms

"Allah Rasool de pyaaro, jannat de talabgaro, utho roza rakho (The beloved of Allah and his messenger, the seekers of paradise, wake up to start your fast)," the unidentified Sikh man shouts.

Many of the netizens lauded the Sikh man, saying he embodied the communal harmony that has existed in Kashmir for centuries.

'Seharkhwaan' is the term used for the drum beaters who go around a locality to wake up its residents for the pre-dawn meal before start of dawn-to-dusk fast during Ramzan.

This task is normally taken up by one of the Muslims from the locality but members from minority community doing it is rare but not new.