Watch: Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Baba Ramdev participate in Yoga camp in Ahmedabad

To celebrate the third International Yoga Day, Yoga guru Ramdev and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani participated in a Yoga camp in Ahmedabad.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah also graced the event.

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter and appealed to the people to make the ancient practice a part of their daily life to experience the tranquility of mind, body and spirit!

"Happy International #YogaDay2017 to one and all! Make yoga a part of your daily life to experience the tranquility of mind, body & spirit!" he tweeted.

#WATCH Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Amit Shah and Baba Ramdev participate in a Yoga camp in Ahmedabad #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/JzBKTEq9cN — ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2017

Happy International #YogaDay2017 to one and all! Make yoga a part of your daily life to experience the tranquility of mind, body & spirit! pic.twitter.com/m0jzXpy8bj — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) June 21, 2017

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also urged the people to make Yoga an inseparable part of their lives, while asserting that it is the key to a healthy world.

As we march forward on the path of devpt,it is imp to have healthy citizen,healthy society&healthy Nation. Yoga is the key to Healthy World! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 21, 2017

#Yoga not only helps with physical fitness but also boosts efficiency & confidence. I appeal to make #Yoga an inseparable part of your life! pic.twitter.com/u3HPzPUvwR — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 21, 2017

Hundreds of countries are uniting to mark the Yoga Day today. Celebrations have already begun in India as well as in many other countries across the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also arrived at Uttar Pradesh's Ramabai Ambedkar Ground to participate in the International Yoga Day function with over 60,000 participants.

The 80-minute yoga session is expected to begin around 6:30 a.m. in the morning. Several dignitaries, politicians and bureaucrats will participate in the event.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga by consensus after adopting a measure proposed by Prime Minister Modi.