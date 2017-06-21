Ram temple in Ayodhya soon? CM Adityanath lifts ban on stone transportation

After two years two truckloads of red sand stones have arrived again at Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workshop in Ayodhya. This development comes after lifting of ban by Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav government had stopped the supply of stones by banning their transportation to Ayodhya, to stall cutting of stones at VHP workshop for construction of Ram temple.

On December 20, 2015, Commercial Tax department was asked to not issue Form 39, which is required for getting goods from other states to UP.

Since then stone cutting activities at the VHP’s workshop in Karsevakpuram had come to a grinding halt. A dozen of artisans, who were engaged in stone cutting, were sent back to Gujarat and Rajasthan.

But with the change of regime in UP, the saffron organisation, about two months back, applied for Form 39 afresh. “We had absolutely no problem in getting the form and completing the required formalities under Yogi government,” said Sharad Sharma, VHP Spokesperson.

He also added that they have sent required forms to suppliers in Rajasthan. “Two truckloads of stones have already arrived and many more truckloads are on way to Ayodhya,” said Sharma, hinting that they are going full throttle to complete stone cutting before the construction of Ram temple begins.

Fresh supply of stones has been kept at Ramsewakpuram, from where it will be supplied to the supervisor of the workshop for cutting. “Since supplies have been restored we have called artisans back to begin the stone cutting again,” said Annubhai Sonepura, the Supervisor of VHP workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.

So far about 1.25 lakh sq ft stone have already been cut and they require another 75,000 sq ft stones to cut pillars and rooftop for the first floor of the proposed temple. “We have enough material to begin the construction of proposed Ram temple any time. Remaining would be completed while the construction is on,” said Sonepura.