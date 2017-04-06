Ram Navami rally: FIR against Bengal BJP chief over taking out rally with swords

An FIR was today registered against West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for leading a rally with swords on the occasion of Ram Navami in Kharagpur yesterday. Police said they lodged the FIR based on complaints filed by local residents in Kharagpur.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned the BJP of legal repercussions for carrying arms in processions yesterday and said law will take its course against such people. "There will be no ABCD ... All are equal," she said. "Taking out a procession with deadly weapons is illegal. We are taking appropriate legal action on police complaints filed over the issue. Law will take its own course. We are keeping a close watch on the situation," ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma told