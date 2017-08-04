Rajya Sabha: Uproar in House over renaming of Mughalsarai station in UP

The Rajya Sabha on Friday witnessed uproar over the Central Government giving its approval to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposal to rename the iconic Mughalsarai railway station to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station.

Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was found dead in mysterious circumstances near Mughalsarai station on February 11, 1968.

The central government has cleared and forwarded Yogi Adityanath's proposal to the Railway Ministry.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for 10 minutes after Samajwadi Party members entered into the well of the House and shouted slogans against Government for giving green signal for the renaming of Mughalsarai railway station. Bahujan Samaj Party members also registered their protest on the issue.

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal demanded that the House should thoroughly debate on the issue before a no objection certificate is issued.

Mughalsarai is one of the oldest and biggest railway junctions in Uttar Pradesh and the Chief Minister Adityanath had proposed the renaming of the station in June.

As per the Central Government guidelines it is mandatory for a state government to obtain an NOC from the Home Ministry for renaming railway stations, villages, towns and cities.