Rajnath statement on stone pelters out of frustration: Geelani

Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Shah Geelani today said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's warning to the youth indulging in stone pelting was due to "frustration" caused by the poll boycott in Kashmir.

"After unprecedented poll boycott by people in the state, authorities in Delhi feel frustrated and unnerved... they are losing balance and it depicts their frustration," Geelani claimed in a statement.

The hardline Hurriyat leader, reacting to Singh's statement, said "it is ridiculous. Instead of stating any logic, they are issuing threats and adding fuel to fire".

Singh had recently said that former Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah should not have supported the stone pelters.

He said he "fully agrees" with Army chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks about dealing sternly with those trying to hinder security forces from performing their duties in Kashmir.

"Those doing such things will have to face the consequences," Singh had said.

Referring to stone pelting incidents, Geelani said none among the youth derives pleasure by braving bullets or loosing eyesight.

The youth show their resentment against the attitude of the government and action by Indian forces," he added.

