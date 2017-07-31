Rajnath Singh calls Kerala CM over RSS worker killing

The Home Minister on Sunday voiced his concern over Twitter on the attacks on political workers in Kerala

An RSS activist's murder leading to unrest in Kerala has prompted Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to call Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss recent incidents of political violence in the state.

The Home Minister on Sunday voiced his concern over Twitter on the attacks on political workers in Kerala. "I have expressed my concern over the law and order situation in the state of Kerala. Political violence is unacceptable in a democracy," he said in a tweet.

His phone call to the Kerala CM came a day after an RSS worker was hacked to death near Thiruvananthapuram.

The BJP called for a state-wide shut down on Sunday to protest against the killing of E Rajesh, a 34-year-old RSS worker.

Singh said he expects that the political violence in Kerala is curbed and the perpetrators are brought to justice expeditiously.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office said Singh spoke to him on Sunday morning over the phone. "The Chief Minister informed him that the state government would take action against the accused, whoever they may be. Rajnath Singh expressed satisfaction on this stand," the CMO said in a Facebook post.