Rajnath launches 'Bharat Ke Veer' website to facilitate donations for slain CRPF jawans' kin

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday launched the website 'Bharat Ke Veer', to facilitate monetary contribution to the kin of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in action.

The Home Minister launched the website on the occasion of the 'Shaurya Diwas', which was organised to facilitate the CRPF with bravery awards and medals.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, the brainchild behind the website was also present at the ceremony.

?Any jawan sacrificing his life for the nation will not get less than Rs 1 Crore as the support fund. Also, I have spoken to states and if any disparity in the compensation between one state to other will be filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA),? Singh said at the occasion.

He also said praised the Indian Armed Forces for bringing down the naxalism by 45 to 50 percent and terrorism by 70 to 75 percent in North-east.

?One can witness the big heart of the jawans and officers of the forces on whom some people in Kashmir pelt stones, that in case of difficulties, floods it is the same jawans and officers go to help them. The situation in Kashmir will also change,? he said.

Happy to launch a web portal and a mobile application #BharatKeVeer today. I thank Shri @akshaykumar for his contribution in its launch pic.twitter.com/bJI8koAQ93 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 9, 2017

Akshay Kumar who was also present on the occasion thanked the Home Minister for taking his advice so seriously and implementing it.

Akshay, who has recently won National Award in the 'Best Actor' category, for 'Rustom?, has always been contributing for such cause.

Recently, the actor donated Rs. nine lakh each to the families of the 12 Central CRPF personnel, who were killed during an encounter with the Naxalites on March 11 in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

The website ?bharatkeveer.gov.in? is launched for the people willing to contribute toward the families of the bravehearts who sacrifices their lives in line of duty for the nation.

