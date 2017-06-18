Rajinikanth meets farmers, assures support for linking rivers

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth today met a delegation of 16 farmers led by P Ayyakannu and assured them his support for their plea to interlink rivers.

Weeks after asking his fans to "prepare for war," hinting that he might consider joining politics, the Kabali star today told the visiting farmers that their plea to link up rivers will be represented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged Rs one crore in this regard.

"Rajini told us that he will take steps to facilitate interlinking rivers, he said first (Peninsular) rivers like Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Palaru, and Cauvery should be linked," Ayyakannu said after meeting the top star.

In 2002, Rajinikanth had famously offered Rs one crore towards interlinking Himalayan and Peninsular Rivers after a fast on the Cauvery issue.

"Rajinkanth offered to give us Rs one crore immediately towards river linking, however, we requested him to hand it over to PM Modi for a project in this connection," the farmer leader who kicked up a storm with his recent multiple forms of protest in Delhi told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)