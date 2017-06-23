Rajini admits he's been talking to friends about joining politics

For the first time, superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said that he was discussing politics with friends and well-wishers who were visiting him, but is yet to decide on taking a political plunge.

After dropping hints of his possible entry into politics while meeting his fans last month, Rajinikanth has been evading any queries on politics and giving cryptic replies.

When asked about the interviews given by those who visited him in recent days stating that he discussed politics with them and being asked why, at the same time, he continues to deny discussing politics with them, Rajinikanth said, "I never denied it. I was discussing with them. But I am yet to take any decision (on taking a political plunge). When I decide, I will let you know."

His fans and well-wishers see a huge opportunity for the 66-year-old actor to fill the political vacuum created by the death of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi.

Strangely, the normally reclusive actor was meeting a cross-section of people from actors to politicians of different shades. All those who meet Rajinikanth made one thing very clear — that according to them, the actor was seriously considering his entry into politics.

"We discussed the political situation in the state and the country. I am able to sense that he has very clear views and a unique vision. He also understands the problems very clearly. He wants to change the political system in Tamil Nadu," Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam founder Tamilaruvi Manian said after meeting Rajinikanth last month.