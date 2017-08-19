Raje outsmarts Congress; tribals to get 200 days under MNREGA

Rajasthan government has doubled the number of employment days for tribals in Udaipur and Baran districts under the MNERGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act) in a year.

This would take the number of working days from the present mandatory 100 days to 200 days. This increase would provide guaranteed six months of employment to the tribals.

The tribes that would benefit from this would be Saharia and Kharua tribes in Baran and Kathodi in Udaipur.

The move is being seen as political shrewdness by the BJP government to continue its good run in the tribal areas that were traditionally Congress stronghold.

The tribals to whom this benefit has been extended are the most backward tribes and bringing them into the mainstream has been on the priority of governments.

This decision of the Raje government is especially expected to consolidate its hold and goodwill among the adjoining tribal areas of Banswara and Dungarpur where it made huge inroads during the previous assembly elections in 2013. These areas have traditionally been Congress strongholds and have traditionally voted for it.

The BJP’s massive sweep over Udaipur division and all four constituencies of Baran is a lead that the BJP wants to retain and Congress seeks to reclaim.

The Congress had over the last couple of months been actively mobilising the areas in its favour. Congress national vice president Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Baran last year and Banswara in July this year had the BJP concerned.

State Congress president Sachin Pilot had camped in Banswara to ensure the success of Rahul’s public rally was seen as a consolidated move by Congress to woo back its voters.

Social activists had for long been demanding an increase in the number of working days for the tribals due to their backward social and economic status. As per sources in the government, in the memorandum to the government the activists had highlighted the problem of bonded labour and debts and cited it as the reason for their poor economic condition.

The activists had said that the employment guarantee scheme under the MNREGA has been serving to proving them a lifeline, but the limit of 100 days is all little to serve the purpose of their meaningful rehabilitation.

Taking cognizance of this the Raje government directed the district collectors of Baran and Udaipur to ensure an additional employment of 100 days to the tribals belonging to Saharia, Kherua and Kathodi.

Tribal issues have been a cause of political controversy in rajasthan for long. Hunger deaths of tribals have caused embarassment to consecutive governments, though they have denied them.