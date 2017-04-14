Raje condoles the demise of fmr min C P Joshi's mother

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today visited the home of Congress leader and former union minister C P Joshi whose mother passed away recently and consoled the grieving family.

Raje reached Nathdwara in Rajsamand district from Dholpur and consoled Joshi and other family members.

She also visited Srinath temple in Nathdwara before leaving for Jaipur, where she was given warm welcome by the party workers for the victory in Dholpur byelection.

