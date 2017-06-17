Rajasthan: Man lynched to death for stopping officials from taking photos of women defecating in open

A middle-aged activist was on Friday beaten to death in Rajasthan when he allegedly tried to stop officials from scaring women defecating in the open and taking their photographs on Friday

The incident took place at around 6:30 am near Bagwasa Kachi Basti area where a few women had gone to attend nature's call.

Zafar Khan intervened and attempted to stop Pratapgarh town municipality employees when they tried taking photographs of women defecating in the open.

However, Khan was allegedly kicked, punched and beaten with a stick. "Municipality employees kicked, punched and beat Khan with a stick, which led to his death," according to the FIR lodged by Khan's elder brother Noor Mohammed.

Noor has lodged a complaint against Kamal Harijan, Ritesh Harijan, Manish Harijan, Nagar Parishad commissioner Ashok Jain and others following police have registered a case of murder, Pratapgarh Kotwali police said.

"He (Zafar Hussein) died due to fight after disagreement with group of people. Case registered under Section 302," ASP Ratan Lal said.

Police have been deployed considering the matter sensitive and to maintain law and order..

The Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation has issued a statement stating that activist Zafar Hussein was kicked, punched and beaten to death by municipal council employees at the instigation of Nagar Parishad commissioner Ashok Jain.

Zafar himself had submitted a memorandum to the Nagar Parishad few days back protesting against the campaign of public shaming and bullying of women for defecating in the open, the statement added.

"I have no idea how Khan died, he was in 'perfect health' when he left the area, Ashok Jain, the Pratapgarh municipal council commissioner, told Hindustan Times.

“We went to the slum to spread awareness about the adverse effects of open defecation. This man, Zafar Khan, arrived there and started abusing us and later also assaulted one of our sanitation staff. Following that, he left the place and returned to his home. At that time he was perfectly healthy,” said Jain.

(With agency inputs)