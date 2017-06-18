Rajasthan lynching: Daylight murder is the appropriate term, says Twitter after CM Raje calls it 'demise'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has landed in trouble on Twitter by saying that the death of a 55-year-old social worker in Pratapgarh town was a tragic demise, even though a complaint has been registered against five municipal officers, who allegedly lynched him to death.

The demise of Zafar Khan ji in Pratapgarh is extremely unfortunate. Investigation is on - justice shall prevail. https://t.co/1V9DmV26KY — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) June 18, 2017

Earlier on Friday, the group of government officials allegedly lynched 55-year-old Zafar Khan in Pratapgarh town, said a police complaint filed by his brother. The officials were out on a morning round in a slum to photograph people defecating in the open when Zaffar objected, local residents said.

Police said they registered a case of murder against the five officials.

Twitter didn't take kindly to Raje's use of the word 'demise', saying that Khan was murdered.

Day light murder would have been the appropriate term. — Sant Nirala (@nirala_st) June 18, 2017

He was murdered. Don't u find any difference between demise and murder? R u CM? Really fun — hariom sharma (@h_sharma22) June 18, 2017

From puppies under car to demise! Such improvement! — Priyabrata Tripathy (@PriyabrataT) June 18, 201

Mam it is not demise, it is murder. It happened only because murderer knew their crime will be given cover by ruling govt. — Aawishkar Kumar (@ak_twitts) June 18, 2017