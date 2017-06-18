Essel Group 90 years
Rajasthan lynching: Daylight murder is the appropriate term, says Twitter after CM Raje calls it 'demise'

alt DNA Web Team | Sun, 18 Jun 2017-05:10pm , Mumbai , DNA webdesk

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has landed in trouble on Twitter by saying that the death of a 55-year-old social worker in Pratapgarh town was a tragic demise, even though a complaint has been registered against five municipal officers, who allegedly lynched him to death.

Earlier on Friday, the group of government officials allegedly lynched 55-year-old Zafar Khan in Pratapgarh town, said a police complaint filed by his brother. The officials were out on a morning round in a slum to photograph people defecating in the open when Zaffar objected, local residents said.

Police said they registered a case of murder against the five officials.

Twitter didn't take kindly to Raje's use of the word 'demise', saying that Khan was murdered.

