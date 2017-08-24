Rajasthan grants quota to Jats in two districts

In an attempt to douse fire of the quota stir called by Jat leaders, the state government has granted reservation to the community living in Bharatpur and Dhaulpur under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Issuing a notification in 1999 the central government included Jats in the OBC list and in the subsequent year the community was clubbed in it the state. The notification was challenged before the Rajasthan high court, which in 2015, quashed the quota to Jats belonging to Bharatpur and Dholpur districts. The court stated that no survey was done before granting reservation to Jats, and directed the government to set up a commission to review the status of OBC community in Bharatpur and Dholpur.

Jat leaders threatened the stir across the state on August 23. The social justice and empowerment ACS JC Monahti issued a notification in this context on Wednesday.

Like other districts, Jats will also get reservation in jobs and education institutions.

The notification states that in continence of cabinet decision, Jats of the two districts are immediately incorporated in the authorised list of OBC category at no 54.