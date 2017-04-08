Rajasthan: DRI arrests man in connection with drug seizure

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a man here in connection with a probe into a major drug haul made by the agency last year in Udaipur.

Gunjan Dusmani's name cropped up during investigation of the case and he was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after initial investigation, DRI sources said. He was then produced before the NDPS court in Udaipur.

The DRI has arrested several persons in this connection so far.

Busting a drug syndicate, the DRI had seized large quantities of a banned psychotropic substance worth over Rs 3,000 crore in the international market in Udaipur during a search operation in October last year.

The DRI had claimed that it is one of the biggest global seizures of the substance, banned under Schedule 1 of NDPS Rules 1985.

