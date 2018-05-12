Rajasthan Cricket Association can’t give away passes to IPL matches

The Rajasthan High Court stripped Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) of its quota in distribution of passes to matches being conducted at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCA secretary RS Nandu and treasurer Pinkesh Porwal had charged the association president CP Joshi with unfair distribution of passes and had requested court’s intervention in the matter.

The court during hearing on the issue restrained the RCA president from distribution of passes and instructed Rajasthan Royals to distribute the association’s share of passes on recommendation of former Ranji player Vinod Mathur.

The RCA as part of the agreement with local IPL host, Rajasthan Royals gets a share of 10 per cent passes for the matches being held at Jaipur. These passes usually are at disposal of the association officials. However, this season, the RCA secretary and treasurer were displeased with the share granted to them. It was following the dispute that the association secretary Nandu had skipped the matches.

Meanwhile, in a power tussle with other members of the association, RCA president CP Joshi lost another wicket as the high court passed an order restraining Bhavani Samota, a close aide of Joshi, from acting as the point person of RCA with the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). Appointment of Samota as point person was also challenged by Nandu and Porwal.

“During the arguments, the court asked as to why Samota was nominated in the first place, against the provisions of the RCA constitution. The court directed RCA to withdraw the nomination of Samota and all communications with BCCI should be led by the President of RCA, until 19th May, when the last IPL game is played in Jaipur,” stated an associate of Nandu.

The court settling another contentious issue offered relief for RCA employees and directed RCA to make their payment towards salaries. The cheque for this purpose would be signed by the treasurer, secretary and the president’s nominee, the court instructed. However, the issue of non payment of match fees by RR was not taken into consideration as it was not mentioned in the case list. The state government has submitted an application with the court stating that Rs1.4 crore is due on rajasthan Royal’s end as match fees. Another application moved by a private contractor demanding payment from RCA against work done at the SMS stadium could also not be decided during the day. The High Court has deferred hearing on the application of state government and private contractor till May 19.