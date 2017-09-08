Rajasthan battles it out with Delhi to ‘capture’ Udaipur House

Rajasthan government is awaiting Supreme Court’s verdict on legal possession of sprawling 12,000 metres of land at a prime location in Delhi. The property, which belongs to Rajasthan government, is occupied by Delhi government.

This majestic building named Udaipur House was built in the 40s before Independence by the Udaipur ( Mewar) ruling family near the Tees Hazari court in Civil Lines in Delhi. Going by the current real estate prices in the area, Udaipur House is worth over Rs 25,000 crore.

The property came up during the era when Luteyn’s Delhi was being designed. That time the British asked the Udaipur royal family to build a mansion in Delhi like other princely houses.

After the Independence, the princely states were merged into Indian Union. Rulers surrendered their properties to the government. Various Houses were transferred through a covenant to the state or the Union government. The Udaipur House as it was located in Delhi, was given to the Delhi government for use only. However, ownership remained with Rajasthan government after the formation of the state.

Bharatpur House became Rajasthan House and Jodhpur House and Bikaner House along with the Udaipur House was transferred to Rajasthan government. Kota House, Dholpur House and Jaisalmer House, however, became properties of the Union government..

Kota House is in possession of the ministry of defence, the Dholpur House stands as the UPSC headquarters and the Jaisalmer House at 26, Man Singh Road is owned by the Ministry of Home affairs.

The state government had no idea that Udaipur House has its ownership but for the untiring efforts of an officer of the General Administration Department (GAD). He found out that the land and the building of Udaipur House was passed from the royal family to the state government following the merger of the princely states like the Bikaner, Bharatpur and Jodhpur House.

When there was a Congress government in both Delhi and in Rajasthan, Rajasthan government tried to amicably settle the issue, but without any success. Then came the BJP government, which decided to move Supreme Court with the civil suit that the court should order to give physical possession of the House to Rajasthan government. The civil suit established that Rajasthan government was the genuine owner of the massive property.

Meanwhile, Delhi government sent a proposal to Rajasthan government that it was ready to provide alternative land at two sites in Kapasheda in Delhi itself. Kapasheda is located near the Delhi-Haryana border on the old Gurgaon Road.

“ On the request of the Delhi government the GAD officials saw the proposed two sites suggested ,but in terms of location, suggested property was no match to the Tees Hazari land. Thus, the state government decided to wait for the Supreme Court order rather than accepting the proposal,” said Nirmal Sharma, additional resident commissioner of the state government in Delhi.

The Udaipur House is in bad condition and it is difficult to renovate the building which has large verandahs. All the old furniture, carpet, chandeliers have been missing. Rajasthan government would take a decision on use of the land and building once it gets the rightful possession.But it’s a bounty of Rs 25,000 crore that the state is going to get what was once the property of the Mewar rulers.