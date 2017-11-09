Raj govt to form high-powered committee to see Padmavati

The Home Minister Kataria announced that any scenes that hurt the sentiments of the public should be removed before the film is released.

Rajasthan government will form a high powered committee to see the film Padmavati. If the film contains scenes that hurt public sentiment then it will tell Bhansali to remove those scenes before release.

This was stated by home minister Gulab Chand Kataria at a public function in Jhunjhunu on Thursday. “In case there are any scenes that hurt the sentiments of the public, they will be removed only then will the film be released,” he said. “We will speak to Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the issue. The dignity of Padmini will not be put at stake under any circumstances,” said Kataria. The home minister however, clearly said that there would not be a ban on the film in the state. The home minister was in Jhunjhunu for a programme to honour widows of martyrs. The sentiment seems to be quite similar among other ministers of the Rajasthan government Panchayat Raj and Rural Development minister

Rajendra Rathore said in Jaipur, “No film can be allowed to hurt public sentiments.”

“Tampering with history in the name of entertainment will not be permitted at any cost.” said Rathore . Minister of state for education Vasudev Devnani tol DNA, “Padmini represents the pride of Rajasthan. No film, novel or television serial will be allowed to hurt public sentiment and tamper with history.” Controversy related to the film is escalating with passing day. Meanwhile Bajrang Dal has planned a protest against the film in Jaipur on Friday.