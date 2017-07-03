Rains: Goa suffers deficit in Jun; farmers upbeat over pattern

The Indian Meteorological department recorded a rainfall deficit in the month of June in Goa but the State Agriculture department is upbeat over the monsoon pattern claiming that scattered rains have helped farmers to plant paddy.

The monsoon which arrived in the first week of June a little behind schedule, was weak during the month with Met department recording 11 per cent deficit compared to the last year.

"Goa received 803 mm of rainfall in the month of June as against 906 mm recorded in the same month last year. That amounts to a deficit of 11 per cent," M L Sahu, Director, Indian Met department s Goa facility told

