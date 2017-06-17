Rain likely in parts of UP, several cities record 40-plus temp

According to the meteorological department, the state capital today recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature recorded was 25 degrees Celsius.

A number of places in the state may

receive rain or thundershowers, while thunderstorms

accompanied by gusty winds are likely at isolated places in

the coming few days the state.

According to the meteorological department, the state

capital today recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees

Celsius, while the minimum temperature recorded was 25 degrees

Celsius.

Relative humidity in Lucknow stood at 90 per cent.

Jhansi recorded rainfall of 0.2 millimetres.

The cities where mercury breached the 40 degree mark are:

Fatehgarh (42.3 degrees Celsius), Banda (42 degrees Celsius),

Jhansi (41.5 degrees Celsius) and Hamirpur (41.2 degrees

Celsius).

The forecast is that the sky will remain partly cloudy.

Rain/thundershowers are very likely in some areas June 18 to

June 20, the meteorological department said.

