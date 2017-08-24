Rain forecast turns accurate, Sharad Pawar sends sugar to IMD office as promised

IMD had predicted about the rain in these parts, however, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo seemed to have very little trust on IMD's prediction.

Few would have thought that former union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar would take his own sarcastic comment so seriously. After making a sarcastic comment on the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stating if their prediction about rain would come true, he would distribute sugar from Baramati to IMD officials. When the prediction came true, Pawar sent a sack full of sugar at IMD's Pune office on Wednesday.

Parts of western Maharashtra, Vidarbha and even parts of Marathwada which is a drought-prone area, have witnessed good amount of rain over the past few days. IMD had predicted about the rain in these parts, however, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo seemed to have very little trust on IMD's prediction.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pawar actually kept his word as NCP workers entered the IMD office in Pune with sack fully of sugar brought from Baramati. Ankush Kakade, NCP's spokesperson said, "Pawar had said that if IMD prediction comes true, he would give sugar to IMD in happiness of getting good rain in Maharashtra. Therefore, we had brought sugar to IMD office and we distributed it among the IMD officials."

When DNA contacted AK Shrivastava, he also confirmed saying, "IMD is using state of art technique to forecast the weather. However, analytical forecast can not be hundred percent accurate anywhere in the world. Most of the time our forecast come true but sometimes it fails.