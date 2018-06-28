Rain forecast in eastern, western parts of Uttar Pradesh tomorrow: Met department

Rain is likely to occur at a few places in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, the Met department said on Thursday.

The department has also forecast rain and thunderstorm at many places in east Uttar Pradesh on June 30 and in western parts of the state on June 30 and July 1.

On Wednesday, day temperatures were above normal in Kanpur and Moradabad divisions, it said.

The highest maximum temperature in the state, 42.3 degree Celsius, was recorded at Fatehgarh.