Rahul Gandhi will help BJP to make make India Congress-free, taunts CM Yogi

As Congress readies for long-awaited anointment of Rahul Gandhi as its chief, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath taunted India's Grand Old Party with 'it helps us' jibe.

Speaking to mediapersons in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath said the Congress has always promoted dynasty rule and nepotism. “There is nothing new. What else would you expect from a party which has always promoted dynasty rule and nepotism. Except for the members of the Nehru-Gandhi, there is no place or others in Congress,” he reacted when asked about Gandhi becoming Congress President replacing his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi.

“I would like him (Rahul) to take over as soon as possible. It will help BJP campaign further to make the country Congress-free sooner than expected after he takes over as the Congress President,” said the Chief Minister.

“Will any Congress leader dare to contest against Rahul? When they have to follow the dynasty rule then I don’t know why the Congress party was doing the drama of presidential elections and beating the drum about following the democratic process for his elevation as Congress President,” quipped the CM Yogi.

He pointed that few other parties like the Samajwadi Party and the BSP to follow the suit. Akhilesh Yadav replaced Mulayam Singh Yadav while BSP has nominated his brother Anand Kuar as heir apparent.

On Mulayam’s statement that Lord Ram is popular only in North India whereas Lord Krishna is more popular from North to South, Yogi Adityanath said “Mulayam should read and study Dr Ram Manohar Lohia ideology properly or else he would not have been making such ridiculous comments on Gods.”

Renewing his attack on filmmaker of controversial movie Padmavati, the Chief Minister said that “Sanjay Leela Bhansali should be punished for distorting historical facts and demeaning character of Rani Padmavati who chose to perform ‘Jauhar’ to save her honour and modesty.

“We will not allow anyone to hurt people’s sentiments. If people are protesting all over the country then the filmmaker should understand and respect their sentiments. We have already lodged our protest with the Information and broadcasting ministry and the CBFC in this regard,” pointed he.

The movie has already been banned in Uttar Pradesh even after Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali agreeing to defer the release date. The film was to be released on December 1.

The dputy Chief Minister Keshav PrasadMaurya, who also holds the entertain tax ministry has already announced that “the state government will not allow the movie to be released in Uttar Pradesh unless the controversial scenes and portions are removed from the film.

Yogi Adityanath excuded confidence that BJP will win majority seats in local bodies going to polls. “Unlike previous regimes, our aim is to strengthen local bodies to act as self governments in their respective areas without looking for any help from the state government,” he promised.