Rahul Gandhi to be elevated as Congress President by December 5, Sonia calls CWC meeting on Monday

Rahul Gandhi is set to be anointed as Congress president before Gujarat elections. Congress President Sonia Gandhi has called a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee on 19th of November at 10.30 am.

Sources in the Congress Party confirmed that the meeting has been called to finalise the schedule of the organizational elections of the Congress Party.

Sources also said that Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi would be elevated as the President of the Congress before 5th of December. Sources also said that the elevation is not going to be delayed any further.

The CWC is expected to adopt the resolution to make Rahul Gandhi as President on Monday which would subsequently be ratified by the All India Congress Committee later.

As per the rules of the Congress constitution the final ratification has to be done by the AICC. Sonia Gandhi’s elevation as the President by CWC was challenged by Jitendra Prasad which led to an election.

Earlier there were speculations that Rahul Gandhi’s elevation has been put off but the sources inside Congress confirmed that no such decision had been taken.

The CWC can also expect to look in the Gujarat elections but it would be peripheral. It is for this reason that agenda of the CWC has been kept open. Sonia Gandhi had been the longest serving President of the grand old Congress Party. She assumed office in 1998 and continued since then.