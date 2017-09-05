Rahul Gandhi to address farmers on Sept 8

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the farmers rally on September 8 at Parbhani in Marathwada.

Maharashstra Congress Pradesh Committee president Ashok Chavan on Monday said that Gandhi will address the Shetkari Sangarsh rally at Parbhani. "We will have meeting of our party workers and local body contested representatives at Nanded on September 8. Gandhi will leave for the Parbhani for the farmers rally after that. He will highlight the farmers' issues and will also talk on other burning issues like demonetisation," Chavan said.

He said that in Maharashtra, farmers suicides had increased manyfold. "The government has announced a waiver for farmers but farmers are hardly getting any benefit. The reason is its obstructive criteria. The present government is more interested in saving the money rather than giving it to beneficiaries. There is unrest among farmers, drought prone situations in some part of the state. But the government is not bothered. They are interested in event management," Chavan said.

Chavan added that they were getting good response from the all sections of the society. "Farmers are the most affected in this BJP-led government's time. This government is neither giving them good rates for their crops, nor compensating them. The inflation has gone up. People are struggling to survive. Life is tough for the common man in the BJP regime," Chavan said.

