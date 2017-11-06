Rahul Gandhi tells PM to work or quit, faces backlash

Modi says the real reason for the Congress to attack him was that he stopped the subsidy loot of over Rs 57,000 crore by middlemen

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to stop delivering "hollow speeches" and quit the throne if he was unable to control price rise and provide jobs to the people.

His rhyming tweet fired in the morning — "Mehangi Gas, Mehanga Ration, Band Karo Khokhla Bhashan, Daam Baandho, Kaam do, Varna Khaali Karo Sinhasan" — trended on Twitter with over 21,000 likes and 10,000 shares.

PM Modi hit back in the afternoon, accusing the Congress of running away from Himachal Pradesh's elections. "I am sad... I am not enjoying the elections this time... the Congress party has left the ground and run away. These elections have become one-sided," said Modi.

PM Modi indirectly taunted Rahul who is yet to visit the hill state where polling will be held on November 9.

"This time we have to admit that it's not the BJP, or its workers or leaders, fighting (the elections). Himachal's election is being fought by the people of the state who have decided to teach a lesson to Congress' 'Sultanate'," Modi said.

Modi said the real reason for the Congress to attack him was that he stopped the subsidy loot of over Rs 57,000 crore by middlemen. "Modi has stopped all this and this money is now being spent for the welfare of the poor," the PM said.

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra in less than hour of Rahul's tweet hit back posting another rhyming tweet in Hindi. It said: "Loota Desh, Bhrasht Thaa Shaasan. Janta Pooche, Maun Thaa Shaasan. Na Thaa Kaam, Na Thaa Ration. Kya "Shehzaade" Ka Adhikaar Hai 'Sinhasan (The country was looted, government was corrupt. People questioned but the government was mute. No work, no ration. Does the prince have the right to the throne)?"

Patra's tweet too trended with 11,000 likes and over 5,000 shares.