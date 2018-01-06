Rahul Gandhi targets government over Lokpal appointment

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday took potshots at the NDA government, questioning its failure to appoint a Lokpal even after four years after the law was enacted.

"Four years have gone by, but the Lokpal has not come. The public is asking only one question: till when will you blow the tune of falsehood? (Beet gaye chaar saal, Nahin aaya Lokpal, Janata poochche ek sawal, Kab tak bajaoge jhoothi taal)," Gandhi said in verse on Twitter.

The recently-elected Congress president, whose party was at the receiving end of the anti-corruption and pro-Lokpal agitation backed by the BJP in 2011, also asked in tweets "Are the 'defenders of democracy' and 'harbingers of accountability' listening?".

In December 2013, the UPA-II government passed the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, credit for which Narendra Modi, then the chief minister of Gujarat, had attributed to BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

Rubbing it in, Gandhi also retweeted a December 2013 tweet by Modi that said "Am very proud of the positive and proactive role played by BJP MPs under leadership of Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley in passing Lokpal Bill."

However, the appointment of the anti-corruption ombudsman remains stuck in red tape.

Under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, ombudsmen are to be appointed at the both the Centre and in the states to look into allegations of corruption.

TAKING CREDIT...