Rahul Gandhi's elavation: CWC's crucial meet today at Sonia's residence

The much-awaited meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will take place on Monday which is likely to approve the schedule of the party president's election at Sonia Gandhi's residence.

The meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, is scheduled to take place at 10:30 AM at 10 Janpath.

This would clear the decks for the elevation of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi to take over as the next chief.

Rahul is likely to be the only candidate in the fray.

Last month, Sonia Gandhi had indicated that the elevation of Rahul Gandhi could be done 'soon' and it is most likely to happen before the Gujarat Assembly Elections.

Rahul, a three-term Lok Sabha MP from family pocket borough Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, became AICC general secretary in September 2007. He was made party vice-president in January 2013 at the Jaipur Chintan Shivir.

Sonia has been at the helm of the party since March 1998 and has created a record of sorts. There are speculations that she could continue to be Congress Parliamentary Party Chairman or UPA Chairperson, a post she earlier also held during the last two UPA alliances led by Congress.

Earlier, the BJP had said any such development will only strengthen BJP's resolve for a 'Congress-mukt Bharat'.