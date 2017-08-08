Rahul Gandhi 'missing' posters appear in Amethi

Residents of Amethi have put up posters of Congress VP Rahul Gandhi missing from his own parliamentary constituency

Posters have levelled allegations against Rahul of ignoring his area development works and announced reward to anyone furnishing information on his whereabouts. Congress men in Amethi woke up to horror on Monday when they found posters of Rahul Gandhi missing from his own parliamentary constituency were pasted all over party offices in the town. Besides party offices, such posters were put up at markets and major thoroughfares across Amethi. The posters reads: “Honourable MP Shri Rahul Gandhi is missing from Amethi. Due to his disappearing act, development work has come to a halt. People of Amethi feel cheated due to his disappearance Anyone giving information on his whereabouts will be suitably rewarded.”

Rahul Gandhi, who is member of parliament (MP) from Amethi since 2004 and has made a hat-trick after his 2014 win, has not been to his constituency for the past six months. “He comes only during elections. Once he wins, he disappears. We had high hopes from him that he will speed up development works in Amethi but nothing has happened. Amethi only remained a VVIP constituency but as far as development is concerned, we do not even have basic amenities,” rued Kakku Sharma, a local resident.

The Amethi District Congress President Yogendra Mishra, however, denied the charge. He claimed that the Gandhi family has done a lot for Amethi and Rae Bareli by bringing in many projects, constructing roads and making available power, drinking water and irrigation facilities for the people of the area. “The poster war is handiwork of BJP and RSS to malign the image of our youth icon. Rahul Gandhiji is party Vice-President. He represents entire nation due to which it is not possible for him to stay in Amethi more often,” he clarified.