Rahul Gandhi meets Karnataka CM in Delhi

On a day when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called out for a "jail bharo andolan" to protest against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks where he called BJP and RSS members "terrorists", Congress president met with the CM amidst an emerging political situation in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections.

In Karnataka, BJP workers launched a demonstration against Siddaramaiah's remarks where he said branded members of the BJP and of the RSS as "terrorists".

"They are themselves like terrorists in a way. BJP, RSS and Bajarang Dal also have terrorists within," the CM had said. The demonstration was launched in Bengaluru's Mysuru Bank Circle and was led by BJP Member of Parliament Shobha Karandjale who accused him of vote-bank politics.

In Delhi, at his residence, Gandhi met with a host of state leaders, apart from the CM, including Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief (KPCC) G Parameshwara, Mallikarjun Kharge, Veerappa Moily, KH Muniyappa, Oscar Fernandes, Rajeev Gowda, and party in-charge of Karnataka, KC Venugopal.