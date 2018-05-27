Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi for Baghpat visit, rakes up death of sugarcane farmer Udaiveer Singh

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he visited Baghpat to take credit for a project envisaged during the erstwhile UPA government but did not spare any thought for the protesting sugarcane farmers.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said the prime minister zoomed past the fields of sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh without sparing any thought for people like Udaiveer Singh. Sixty-year-old Singh, sitting on a dharna demanding payment of dues by sugar mills and against the hike in rural power tariffs, died on Friday. Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala also attacked the prime minister for inaugurating the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, barely 30 kilometres away from the farmers protest site.

He asked why the prime minister did not pay tributes to Udaiveer Singh. Surjewala also reminded the prime minister of his promise to pay all pending dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days and claimed that around Rs 12,224 crore worth of their dues were pending. He asked whether the prime minister would order sugar mill owners to clear the dues.

A farmer sitting on 'dharna' demanding payment of dues by sugar mills and against the hike in rural power tariffs died in the Baraut town of this district, officials said today. Udaiveer Singh was protesting under the banner: 'Kisan Sangharsh Morcha'. The dharna was being held in the Baraut sub division of this district since May 21. Singh, 60, died yesterday following which the district administration announced a compensation of Rs 12 lakh to his family, officials said.

The farmer's death took a political colour with leaders belonging to the SP, RLD and Congress rushing to the dharna site to pay tributes. Agitated over the death, farmers intensified their protest following which the district administration advised the victim's family to write to the chief minister seeking raising of the compensation amount to Rs 50 lakh, according to officials. The dharna over the demands of payment by sugar mills and against the hike in power tariffs was still on, officials said.

The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident saying that while he today spoke of development at Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh, a farmer died protesting against the non-payment of sugarcane dues, not far from his rally. "The effort was to portray its (NDA government's) failures as its achievements...A farmer, not far away, died protesting against the non-payment of cane dues. The prime minister did not utter a word. He could have taken time out to visit his house," All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said. Claiming that the prime minister had earlier promised that all cane dues would be cleared within 14 days, Gohil said, "Currently, dues of over Rs 12,000 crore are pending."

