Rahul Gandhi appoints Keshav Yadav new Youth Congress chief

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today appointed Keshav Chand Yadav as national president of Indian Youth Congress (IYC), replacing Amrinder Singh Raja Brar.

Srinivas B V has also been appointed as national vice president of the youth wing of the party, AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said.

Brar has been the IYC chief for the past three-and-a-half years, after he was appointed to the post in December 2014. He had completed his three-year tenure and the process to appoint his successor was on for some time now.

"The party appreciates the work done by Amrinder Singh Raja Brar, who is stepping down from his responsibility as national president of the Indian Youth Congress," an official statement from Gehlot said.

Keshav Chand Yadav, who hails from Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, has been the national general secretary of Indian Youth Congress and was incharge of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Srinivas is currently a general secretary of the IYC and hails from Bhadravati in Shimoga district of Karnataka.