Rahul broke security rules: Rajnath Singh in LS

Home Minister Rajnath Singh turned the tables on the Opposition regarding the issue of attack on Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's vehicle, in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The resulting chaos led to the House getting adjourned shortly after noon, without transacting any business.

The Opposition members had come prepared to raise the issue aggressively, but instead, Singh accused Rahul of flouting Special Protection Group's (SPG) security norms and of going abroad on six occasions in the last two years, without any SPG security. Later, taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said that Rahul went on 121 tours in the last two years, and violated security protocols as many as 100 times.

Stones were hurled at Rahul's vehicle while he was visiting the flood-affected Banaskantha district in Gujarat recently.

Neither Congress President Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul were present in the House during the pandemonium that followed Singh's reply. Reportedly, Rahul was suffering from a viral fever and did not even attend a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, held in the evening.

Singh's aggressive attack came in the wake of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge asserting right at the start of the session that Rahul could have been killed in the incident. When the Home Minister said that he did not know what Rahul wanted to hide by avoiding the SPG security during foreign trips, the comment provoked the Congress members, who rushed into the well shouting slogans. Ultimately, the Lok Sabha had to be adjourned.

"SPG protectees get security cover under an Act of the Parliament, reflecting the will and the wisdom of the Parliament. Going abroad without taking SPG cover is not only a violation of the SPG Act, but also negligence towards one's own security," Singh said in a series of tweets.

He rejected the Congress' charge that Rahul was not provided with adequate security, asserting that "adequate measures were taken by the state police ahead of Rahul's visit to Banaskantha, though he did not listen to the area police or SPG officers but only to his personal secretary, and did not travel in the car provided by the police".

The Home Minister further said that Rahul made frequent stops to meet people, which was also not a part of the itinerary and against the security norms to be followed by a SPG protectee. He said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has appointed an officer of the ADG rank to investigate the attack.

Singh also referred to Rahul's July 21 Gujarat visit and pointed out that even then, despite the SPG suggesting otherwise, the Congress Vice-President chose to travel in a non-bullet resistant car.

Hitting out at Kharge for stating that Rahul could have been killed, the Home Minister said he should not blame the government when the Congress Vice-President himself is flouting the security protocols.

"In the last two years, Rahul has been out for 72 days on 6 foreign tours, but he didn't take SPG cover. We want to know where he went and why he didn't take an SPG cover. We want to know what he is trying to hide by not taking SPG along on foreign tours, when he is a SPG protectee," Singh said.

In 2015 as well, questions were raised over Rahul's 60-day trip to four South East Asian countries — Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Vietnam, without taking his security cover. Sources said the SPG had specifically mentioned his Myanmar trip, as the country is not considered safe for an SPG protectee.