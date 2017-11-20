'Rahul as Congress president will help PM Modi in making India 'Congress-Mukt',' says Anil Vij

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Monday said the decision of making Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president would help Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making India "Congress Free."

"I welcome the decision of making Rahul Gandhi as the president of the Congress. It will help Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making 'Congress-mukt Bharat' (Congress Free India)," he told ANI.

The Congress, earlier in the day, announced party president's election schedule. It is likely that party vice president Rahul Gandhi will be elected president unopposed.

The election schedule was announced here at the party's apex body, the Congress Working Committee meeting here, which was addressed by party president Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress will issue the poll notification on December 1 and if anyone would want to contend for the succession to the party presidency, he/she will have to file nomination papers by December 4.

The party will scrutinise the nominations on December 5 and allow contender(s), if there any, to withdraw the nomination by December 11.

Election, if there is any contender, would be held on December 16 and results will be announced on December 19.

The Congress said if there is no other contender for the post, the party would announce Rahul's candidature on the last date of scrutiny, i.e. December 5.