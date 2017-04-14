Raghvendra Singh appointed as new Advocate General of UP

Senior counsel Raghvendra Singh has been appointed as the new advocate general of Uttar Pradesh.

Governor Ram Naik has appointed Raghvendra Singh as the new Advocate General of the state on the advice of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who called on him this evening, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said today.

The Governor has accepted the resignation of Vijay Bahadur Singh, who was appointed during the Samajwadi Party dispensation, as the Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh, the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court directed the chief secretary of the state to inform the court by April 20 the name of the Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh, during the hearing of a case.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Sanjay Harkauli in a case challenging validity of a state law, in which earlier the court had issued notice to the AG for assistance.

