Punjab SC Commission orders probe against private college

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission today ordered a vigilance probe into alleged misappropriation of student scholarship funds by a private college in Patiala.

Commission chairman Rajesh Bagha said they had received a complaint from SC students pursuing Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) and Elementary Teachers Training (ETT) courses at the private college that they were being illegally charged fees.

By charging the students, the college misappropriated funds received from the Punjab government/Union government under scholarship schemes.

He said that the matter was investigated by the district welfare officer. It was found that fees were levied on the students and no receipt was issued for the same.

Bagha said the matter was later probed by commission's senior vice chairman Raj Singh and member Prabh Dyal. It showed that the college illegally collected fees from the student.

"The commission has instructed the welfare department to get the case probed by the vigilance department," he said.

