Punjab's tourism policy to be announced soon: Sidhu

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today said the government is framing a tourism policy and places of religious, cultural and historical importance in the state are being identified to transform those spots into centres of tourist attraction.

He said the tourism and cultural affairs department is actively working to frame the tourism policy which would be announced soon.

Sidhu said the state holds immense potential in tourism, which needs to be further developed.

The department is in the process of forming various tourism circuits, including religious, maharaja, Mughal and Sufi. It will enable tourists select a circuit of their own choice and visit the spots included in it, the minister said.

Places of tourist interest will be beautified, he said, adding harnessing the tourism potential would give a huge boost to the state's economy and generate scores of employment avenues for the youth.

Sidhu also held a meeting with the officials of his department to discuss ways of putting Punjab on the map of global tourism.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)