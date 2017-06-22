Punjab: MLA suggests subject on traffic rules in state-run

A Congress MLA today urged the Punjab government to introduce a subject on traffic rules in state-run schools to inculcate good road habits among children.

"People these days do not have any traffic sense.

Moreover, as vehicles is increasing on the roads, it has become necessary to introduce a subject related to traffic rules in government schools for children," he said during the Question Hour of the state assembly's ongoing Budget Session here.

MLA from Khanna Gurkirat Singh Kotli also asked the Punjab Education Minister whether there was any proposal to introduce such a subject.

"When they learn about traffic rules at a tender age, they will follow them when they grow up," said Kotli.

However, state Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary in her reply said there was no proposal to introduce a subject on traffic rules in the schools.

She appreciated the MLA for making the suggestion in the House.

"We are already teaching children to obey traffic rules in schools and it is part of their curriculum," said Chaudhary.

