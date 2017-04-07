Punjab & Haryana HC defers matter concerning Sidhu's appearance in TV show

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday deferred the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a restrain order against Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu?s participation on ?

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday deferred the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a restrain order against Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu?s participation on ?The Kapil Sharma Show? on a private television channel till May 11.

A Chandigarh-based lawyer had approached the High Court seeking to restrain him from working in TV shows.

The PIL was filed by activist-lawyer HC Arora, who argued that a public servant can?t be allowed to do private business.

Earlier, Sidhu while insisting to participate as a celebrity-judge asserted that it was not office-of-profit.

"An office-of-profit is when the government is paying you money, employing you or giving you remuneration. A government office is an office-of-profit. This is not," Sidhu told ANI.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had said that his government is taking legal advice in this regard, adding they may have to change the cricketer-turned politician's portfolio if it is not permissible.

"Issue is only on the question that he can continue appearing in the show or not. I don't have much knowledge of the Constitution. We have asked the Attorney General to look into this," said Captain Amarinder.

