Punjab govt will fulfil promise of waiving farm loans: Cong

The Congress today said its new government in Punjab will fulfil its promise of waiving farm loans as promised ahead of elections but did not spell out the timeline.

Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda, however, urged the central government to "step up to the plate" and contribute in reducing the burden of debt on farmers across the country.

"The Congress party is very supportive and has a track record of responding to farmers in distress and addressing the loan burden they face. The Punjab government will also fulfil its election promises," he said.

Asked when this could happen as BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh has announced a farm loan waiver for farmers in the state in its first Cabinet meeting, the Congress leader said, "Our government has just taken office. They will do it".

On UP farm loan waiver, he said, "We are happy to see that. We have been urging for this and Rahul Gandhi had met the Prime Minister urging him that farm loans should be waived".

Gowda said it is the state government which has announced a debt-waiver for farmers and the Centre has not participated in that.

"We urge the central government to also have a large heart and see that farm loans are waived. We do need the central government to step up to the plate and contribute in reducing the burden on farmers across the country," he said.

The Punjab government had earlier announced that it will announce a loan waiver for farmers if it comes to power in the state.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)