Punjab Govt. sets up fresh commission to probe sacrilege cases

Rejecting as 'inconclusive' report of Zora Commission, the Punjab Government has constituted a fresh commission of inquiry to investigate cases of sacrilege.

The commission, headed by the former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, will conduct an enquiry into the cases of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Srimad Bhagwad Gita and Holy Quran Sharif.

The new commission set up under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1952 has a tenure of six months.

The commission will enquire into the detailed facts and circumstances of what happened and to identify the role played by various persons in various incidents of sacrilege in Faridkot and other places in the state.

