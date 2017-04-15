Punjab govt issues notification on ban on use of red beacons

The Amarinder Singh government today issued a formal notification, prohibiting the use of red beacon on all vehicles barring those belonging to a few high dignitaries, a step aimed to end the VIP culture in Punjab.

The notification, issued by the Department of Transport under Rule 108 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 supersedes all previous notifications on the use of red and other coloured beacon lights, said an official spokesperson.

As per the notification, red light with flasher can now be used only by a few high dignitaries, including the Punjab Governor, the Chief Justice and judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In addition, four vehicles of the General Administration (Protocol Branch) will be authorised to use red light with flasher for visiting dignitaries who have been authorised use of red light by Government of India or their respective states or Union Territories.

Escort vehicles travelling with all these authorised vehicles can use a blue light with flasher.

However, the notification specifies that in case the said vehicle is not carrying the dignitary, or the dignitary is not on duty, the red or blue light, as the case may be, shall not the used and shall be shielded by a black cover, the spokesman said.

The other category of exempt vehicles is of those on emergency duty, including vehicles with 'Ambulance, Disaster Recovery, Police or Fire Services' as the case may be, painted prominently in 12 letters.

These vehicles can use different lights, as applicable and as specified in the notification, he said.

The notification provides a blinking red light with purple glass for ambulances (only while attending an emergency), amber light with blinker for disaster/recovery equipment, and flashing bar/console (red, blue, white) for police vehicles and fire service vehicles, while on emergency duty only.

When not on duty, the beacon on these vehicles will have to be kept in a black cover.

The light can be used only after the sticker issued by the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Punjab has been displayed on the vehicle's windscreen.

According to the notification, details of stickers -- the sticker number, name of dignitary, vehicle number, category under which permission has been granted -- will be intimated by the ADGP to the State Transport Commissioner, Punjab, Chandigarh.

