Punjab gangster confesses to murdering Hindu Sangharsh Sena leader on FB; says it was revenge

Days after Punjab Police busted a terror-module behind the recent targeted killing in the state, a Punjab-based gangster wrote on Facebook that murder of Hindu Sangharsh Sena leader, Vipin Sharma be not be linked to religion, as it was a ‘revenge killing’.

In a Facebook post, the gangster named Saraj Sandhu wrote that murder of Sharma who was shot dead by two persons in Amritsar in broad daylight on October 30 was committed by him. “He (Sharma) paid for his sins, as he was involved in the murder of a friend’s father. Anyone who has doubts can check the police investigation records exposing his involvement,” he wrote.

He further highlighted that the murder should not be linked to any religion, as it was committed to avenge his friends’ father murder. “We not spare anyone who does wrong to our friends. The murder should not be linked to any religion,” he wrote.

Vipin Sharma, President of Amritsar unit of Hindu Sangharsh Sena was shot dead by two unidentified youth when he had gone to the market on his motorcycle on October 30. The incident captured on a CCTV camera showed two men opening fire at unarmed Sharma. The face of one of the accused was visible in the footage, which bore resemblance to gangster Saraj Sandhu.

Punjab Police had recently busted a terror module funded by ISI, which had allegedly confessed to the recent targeted killings, including murder of two RSS leaders and Pastor of a Church in Ludhiana. Five incidents of targeted killings took place between April 2016 and February 2017, while two took place in July and October 2017.

“We have got certain leads about him (Sandhu) who was narrowed down after the CCTV footage and he would be arrested soon. We are yet to verify if the posts on the social networking site were made by him or someone else uploaded it,” said a senior Punjab Police official.

It is not the first time that gangsters in Punjab have confessed to the killings on social media and glorified them with impunity. Out of the 52 gangsters operating in Punjab according to police, a number of them are active on social networking sites.