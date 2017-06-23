Punjab Assembly amends Excise Act, allows hotels on highways to serve liquor

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed an amendment that allows hotels, restaurants and clubs on the highway to serving liquor.

Amid chaos in the session, the Assembly approved a special amendment in the Punjab Excise Act, 1914 exempting hotels from the Supreme Court's December order banning liquor sale 500 metres from a highway.

In December last year, the Supreme Court passed a ruling forbidding sale of liquor within 500 metres of highways, provoking outcry from several states.

After a ruling was passed by the court last year, the Punjab Government denotified 12 stretches of state highways in April this year to provide relief to hotels and restaurants.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)